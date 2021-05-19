Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of LiveRamp worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

