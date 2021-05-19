Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

