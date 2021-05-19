Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.68 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 394,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock worth $2,221,799 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

