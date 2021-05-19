Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

