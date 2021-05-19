Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after buying an additional 180,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

ALE opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.