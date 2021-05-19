Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NuVasive worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

NuVasive stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -319.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

