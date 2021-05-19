Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,957 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

