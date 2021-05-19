Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,978 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Itron worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

