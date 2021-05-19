Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,113 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

