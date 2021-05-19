Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,664 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of LivaNova worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

