Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,807 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

