Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,318 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $96,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,588.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,907 shares of company stock valued at $723,757. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

