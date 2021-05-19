Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,575 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

