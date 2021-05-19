Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,976 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.