Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 918 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $499,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STMP opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

