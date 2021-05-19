Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 97,671 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,671 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

