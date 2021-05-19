Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

