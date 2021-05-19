Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,636,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,443,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $217.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

