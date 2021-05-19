Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Textron stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Textron by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

