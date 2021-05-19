The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Allstate worth $39,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in The Allstate by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

