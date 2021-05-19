The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,941,402 shares of company stock valued at $138,150,607. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.