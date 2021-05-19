The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $43,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in The Boeing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,329,547. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $130.28 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day moving average of $221.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

