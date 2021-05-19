The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 320,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,813. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

