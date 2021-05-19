The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average is $195.09. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

