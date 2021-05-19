The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,091. The company has a market cap of $618.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

