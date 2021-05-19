The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at B. Riley

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of The ExOne in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 279,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

