The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

