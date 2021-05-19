The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.54% of The First Bancshares worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,490,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,554,000 after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $10,823,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $812.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

