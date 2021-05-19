The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheila Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Sheila Peters sold 8,250 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $288,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 7,527,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gap by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

