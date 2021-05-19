The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The GEO Group worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $764.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

