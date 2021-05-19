The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 19,582,527.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

