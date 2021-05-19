The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of BN stock opened at €58.05 ($68.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.50. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

