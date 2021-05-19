The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.