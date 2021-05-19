The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

May 19th, 2021


Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62,260 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $127,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

