The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.8% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

