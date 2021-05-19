The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

