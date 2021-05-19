The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $370.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

