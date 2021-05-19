The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $370.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.
HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.
NYSE:HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
