The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $317.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $295.00 to $317.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $285.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,176,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares during the period. Saturna Capital boosted its position in The Home Depot by 215.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.1% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 3,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Palo Capital boosted its position in The Home Depot by 20.8% during the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 2,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gerstein Fisher boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 48,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

