The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Raymond James

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.48. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

