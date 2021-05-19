The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

