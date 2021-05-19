The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 20,607 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.