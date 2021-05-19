The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,540 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.00% of American Assets Trust worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 213,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,520. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

