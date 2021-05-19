The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 13,963 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,305,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

