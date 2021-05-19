The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,821 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several analysts have commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

