The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 88,930 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,930 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.51% of WNS worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in WNS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in WNS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

