The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,756 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.58% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $27,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000.

FPAC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

