The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

