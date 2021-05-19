The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $20.20 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

