The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 379.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.18% of Enerplus worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

