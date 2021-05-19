The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $19.78 Million in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,985,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.50% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $498,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.